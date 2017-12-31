Man Utd Legend Paul Scholes Holds Nothing Back in Criticism of 'Unfit' Paul Pogba

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes singled out midfielder Paul Pogba for criticism after Saturday's disappointing goalless draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman struggled to stamp his authority on the game, and the stalemate left the Red Devils 14 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Scholes did not hold back in his assessment of Pogba, claiming the 24-year-old "doesn't look fit".

"Where's the Paul Pogba we saw at Juventus? The player they bought..." 👀



Paul Scholes calls out Man Utd's players following Man Utd 0-0 Southampton 🎙 pic.twitter.com/fzqrOm05VJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 30, 2017

“Where is the Paul Pogba we saw at Juventus?" he told BT Sport. "He was all over the pitch, he was battling, he was tackling, he was sprinting to people, he was scoring goals from 25 yards out.

“He is just strolling through games.”

Scholes added: “Pogba doesn't look fit. I wonder whether he is training properly. He does not look like a player who will win you games and that is what you pay £90m for.

“No-one in England should be getting near him, but he is being asked to do a role he is not comfortable in.

“You have to say the manager has to take responsibility for that. Is the manager sending them out not playing the way they want to play? I don’t know.”





Pogba himself was left frustrated by his teammates, insisting that United must "wake up" after a run of three successive draws.





"We didn't lose but we have to wake up, bounce back and get back to winning," Pogba told MUTV.

"We drew again. Three draws we have to win, something has to change and we have to change to win.

"It's only one day and then we have to play against Everton - that's football. Tomorrow's another day and we have to go out there and win."