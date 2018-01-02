Ernesto Valverde Admits 'Difficult' Time for Barcelona After World Record Neymar Exit

By 90Min
January 02, 2018

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has admitted that the club were going through a difficult time when Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. 

The move came after the Catalan side had lost their league title to rivals Real Madrid and failed to make the Champions League final, with a number of fans restless about the club's place in the order of top-level European football. 

Speaking in an interview on the club's official website, Valverde admitted: "Neymar's departure was a difficult moment for the club. We can't deny that."

Things have gone significantly better for the former Athletic Club manager and his charges since then however, topping La Liga by nine points at the winter break and cruising into the second round of the Champions League at the top of a group which also featured Juventus. 

The club have also brought in the player who they see as Neymar's replacement in Ousmane Dembele, and Valverde added: "Any Barca player is a different player. Dembele's profile was different to anything we had. He is able to play in various positions and is very fast. We have a big squad, we've made good replacements up to now, and now he's coming back. It's great news."

The club's main man remains Lionel Messi though, and the manager insisted: "Messi is the best player in the entire world. He does something extraordinary with every ball he touches. We have the incredible good fortune to have him at our club. 

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

"I can see how he faces competition and his enormous commitment to the club and the team. In terms of his position, playing in the middle is good both for him and for us. However, he can play well anywhere."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters