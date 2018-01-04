Eden Hazard's Response to Question About Penalty Decision Has Arsenal Fans on Twitter Up in Arms

Chelsea's Eden Hazard was at the centre of heated debates across social media on Wednesday night following a penalty decision which went the way of the Belgium star after Arsenal's Hector Bellerin was deemed to have taken out the midfielder by referee Anthony Taylor.

Following the entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates both Bellerin and Hazard spoke to Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves, who asked about the penalty decision, and Hazard's response was simply brilliant.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Arsenal right-back did not hesitate in saying he wanted to see a replay of the incident, whilst Hazard on the other hand was in no such doubt about the call, as he said: "No. We don't need the replay. Yeah, it's a penalty" before laughing in Bellerin's face.





Hazard duly converted the spot-kick which levelled the scores at 1-1 following Jack Wilshere's opener for the Gunners merely four minutes prior. The Blues then made it 1-2 through Marcos Alonso before Bellerin was able to redeem himself with a stoppage time goal to level the scores at 2-2.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger spoke post match about another 'farcical decision' by the referee which cost his sides valuable points which resulted in the Gunners remaining adrift of the top four as they sit in sixth position - five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Whilst the point ensured Chelsea moved to just one point behind Manchester United who occupy second place.

Whilst the two sides will not have to wait long to battle it out again and settle the scores as a two-legged League Cup semi-final awaits next week, social media was more preoccupied by discussing the response by Hazard and the fact that two opposition players were interviewed at the same time - and here's what some of the best responses from Twitter..