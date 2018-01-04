REVEALED: Stat Proves How Marcos Alonso Is a Cut Above Other Premier League Defenders

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Marcos Alonso's arrival at Chelsea from Fiorentina in the summer of 2016 was met with a muted response by the club's fanbase.

Known by a few for being a huge flop during a spell with Bolton Wanderers many moons ago, the full-back wasn't expected to pull up trees and Stamford Bridge, but Alonso has made those dissenters eat their words in the 18 months since with a series of impressive displays.

With Antonio Conte deploying the Spain international at left wing-back, it isn't surprising to see Alonso get up and down the line relentlessly and nab himself a goal or two. Or, rather, make that 12 judging by this tweet from OptaJoe:

Those stats would be run of the mill for quite a few midfielders in the Premier League, but for a defender they're mightily impressive.

Alonso has proved to be a snip at £20m so far and, with another three years to run on his contract in west London, will weigh in with more goals and assists under Conte too.

There are bigger stars at Chelsea, but Alonso's end product cannot be faulted.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters