REVEALED: Stat Proves How Marcos Alonso Is a Cut Above Other Premier League Defenders

Marcos Alonso's arrival at Chelsea from Fiorentina in the summer of 2016 was met with a muted response by the club's fanbase.

Known by a few for being a huge flop during a spell with Bolton Wanderers many moons ago, the full-back wasn't expected to pull up trees and Stamford Bridge, but Alonso has made those dissenters eat their words in the 18 months since with a series of impressive displays.

With Antonio Conte deploying the Spain international at left wing-back, it isn't surprising to see Alonso get up and down the line relentlessly and nab himself a goal or two. Or, rather, make that 12 judging by this tweet from OptaJoe:

16 - Since the start of last season, Marcos Alonso has been directly involved in 16 Premier League goals (12 goals, 4 assists), 4 more than any other defender. Rampant. pic.twitter.com/wzVXbFqHI3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2018

Those stats would be run of the mill for quite a few midfielders in the Premier League, but for a defender they're mightily impressive.

Alonso has proved to be a snip at £20m so far and, with another three years to run on his contract in west London, will weigh in with more goals and assists under Conte too.

There are bigger stars at Chelsea, but Alonso's end product cannot be faulted.

