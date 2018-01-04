Stoke City Table £3m Offer for Fulham Defender Ryan Fredericks

By 90Min
January 04, 2018

Stoke City have submitted an offer of £3m in the hopes of securing Fulham fullback Ryan Freddericks in the January transfer window, according to the Guardian's Ed Aarons. 

The 25-year-old defender is set to see his contract at Craven Cottage expire at the end of the season and has attracted interest from a host of clubs following a series of impressive performances for Fulham.

Freddericks joined Fulham in 2015 after securing a move from Bristol City, where he has become an integral player for the Whites - making 73 appearances in just over two seasons.


The right-back has pace to burn and above his defensive duties he is a threat going forward, both on the outside and on the inside - Freddericks has provided four assists in 25 games this season. However, he has been noted as needing to have more composure on the ball to ensure his end product is more dangerous.

The 25-year-old spent his youth with Tottenham without making a senior appearance, with subsequent loans spells to Brentford, Millwall and Middlesbrough before he sealed a permanent move to Bristol City in 2015 prior to joining the Whites.

Tipped as one of the most exciting full-backs in the Championship, Fredericks is likely to receive interest from across England's top two divisions throughout January, with the Potters desperately hoping they are his next destination. 

