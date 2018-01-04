Heung-Min Son's late stunner rescued a point for dominant Tottenham as they drew 1-1 with West Ham at Wembley.

The South Korean struck with seven minutes remaining to rescue a point for Mauricio Pochettino's side, after Pedro Obiang had put the Hammers ahead with a Goal of the Season contender midway through the second half.

The hosts will wonder how they didn't take all three points, having controlled proceedings throughout against a tentative West Ham side. The result leaves Spurs three points behind Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification, while David Moyes' side rise to 15th place after a valiant defensive display.

Spurs made three changes from the side that coasted past Swansea, with Harry Kane, Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko restored to the starting line-up.

West Ham made four changes from the side that dramatically defeated West Brom at the London Stadium, with two-goal Andy Carroll and star turn Marko Arnautovic among those to miss out.

The visitors started nervously, a sign of what was to come in the opening 45 minutes. Davinson Sanchez spurning an early chance for Spurs, his shot blocked after Adrian had collided with Cheikhou Kouyate while attempting to catch a corner.

The hosts were enjoying plenty of possession in the opening exchanges, and had a goal chalked off just after a quarter of an hour, Harry Kane adjudged offside from Christian Eriksen's center just before Winston Reid turned into his own net.

It was relentless pressure from the home side, with the Hammers unable to gain a foothold in the first half, Javier Hernandez in particular struggling to keep possession on the rare occasions that the ball was played towards him.

For all their possession and territorial advantage, the home side were struggling to break the stout Hammers defense down. Lacking the pace of Danny Rose and the departed Kyle Walker on the flanks, Spurs' attack seemed a touch mundane and predictable as David Moyes' side absorbed all that was thrown at them.

Spurs' best chance of the opening period fell with a couple of minutes left on the clock, with neat interplay on the edge of the West Ham area allowing Eriksen room to get a shot off. The Dane's subsequent deflected effort forcing Adrian to tip smartly over his crossbar.

The second period began much as the first had finished, with Spurs camped inside the visitors half. Christian Eriksen was looking menacing, dropping into space at will and firing a couple of efforts at goal that were smartly blocked by the Hammers defense.

Better chances came and went for Harry Kane and Dele Alli as the hosts frustration began to mount heading into the latter stages.

Then, out of nowhere, the visitors struck the first blow. Having absorbed a barrage of pressure for the entirety of the match, West Ham broke down the left-hand side as substitute Andre Ayew smartly held the ball up.

Manuel Lanzini provided the support the support required to feed midfielder Obiang, who with few other options around him, crashed home an unstoppable 30-yard effort to stun the hosts and give the Hammers a shock lead.

Having scored with their only shot of the match, the visitors retreated back into their defensive shell as Mauricio Pochettino's side swept forward in search of an equalizer, though Kouyate could have easily doubled the lead after heading wide.

With Fernando Llorente, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama all thrown on, the home side rescued a point with a stunner of their own. Lamela picked up the ball inside the Hammers half, before squaring to an advancing Son. The South Korean shifted the ball out of his feet, and fired a superb swerving effort past Adrian into the top corner.

West Ham clung on in the final stages as Spurs piled forward in search of a winner, but the visitors held out to claim a gallant point.