James Rodriguez Insists He Is 'Very Happy' at Bayern Munich & Not Thinking About Anything Else

On loan from Real Madrid until June 2019, Colombian superstar James Rodriguez has pledged his future to Bayern Munich, insisting that he remains 'very happy' in Germany and has no intention of leaving any time soon.

It had been briefly rumoured earlier this season that James could see his loan at Bayern cut short, especially after the dismissal of former coach Carlo Ancelotti, the man who was instrumental in taking him to Bavaria in the first place.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

But with 18 months of the deal still to run, the 26-year-old wants to see it through.

"I'll stay here [at Bayern]. My presence is here, and I'm very happy here, I do not want to think about anything else," he is quoted as saying by Kicker after addressing the media at Bayern's winter training camp in Qatar.

Having seemingly been offered to and rejected by most of Europe's top clubs all summer long by super agent Jorge Mendes, James landed in Germany in early July. He began the campaign injured, though, and it is actually only since Ancelotti's departure, replace by 2013 treble winner Jupp Heynckes, that his fitness has fully returned and he has been involved more regularly.

James described Heynckes as being 'positive' for him.

As for the remainder of the season and his time in Germany, the player declared that wants to "win everything," adding, "our team is capable of doing that".

"Both [Real and Bayern] are big clubs. Both have the same attitude."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

After a friendly against local club Al-Ahli in Doha, Bayern will be back in Bundesliga action on Friday January 12 for an away game against Bayer Leverkusen.