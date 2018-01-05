Michael Carrick Sends Message of Support to David Silva Following the Premature Birth of His Son

Manchester United star Michael Carrick has sent a heartwarming message of support to Manchester City midfielder David Silva after the Spaniard revealed his son had been born prematurely and is currently fighting for his life.

The Spain international missed City's matches against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United last month, with personal issues cited as the reason for his absence.

However, in a statement released earlier this week, Silva revealed his son Mateo was born prematurely, stating he is 'fighting day by day'.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that Silva may potentially miss further matches, saying: "David is free to stay or to leave whenever he needs to. He wants to stay and help us and because he loves to play for City, but family is the most important thing in life."

Meanwhile, rival players have been setting aside their allegiances in order to band together and offer messages of support to Silva.

Some things are much more important than football. All the best to you and your family David, especially to your little man. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Y9HkiwHOw3 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) January 3, 2018

Among those who came out to wish Silva and his family all the best was Manchester United's Michael Carrick, who sent a touching message of support to the Spaniard.

The gesture was very well received by both sets of fans, proving that football has the power to unify all groups of people, regardless of their differences.