Appie Nouri Family 'Shocked' to Discover KNVB Knew About Existing Heart Condition Prior to Collapse

The family of Ajax youngster Abdelhak 'Appie' Nouri have claimed that they had no knowledge of an existing heart condition that was uncovered back in 2014 by the KNVB - the Royal Dutch Football Association.

The 20-year-old suffered permanent brain damage after collapsing in a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen and remains in hospital in Amsterdam.

Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported that the KNVB wrote to Ajax and informed them that they had discovered an issue with Nouri's heart in 2014, despite doctors concluding that the issue was harmless.

It is then believed that the club didn't contact the player or his family, something which is standard practice, to inform them of his medical results.

"The family would like to express, however, that it is very shocked by the news that a heart condition was detected as early as 2014 during a medical examination of Abdelhak by the KNVB," the statement read, as quoted by the Guardian.





"The family only recently learned about this when they read the medical file that Ajax provided to them - after repeated and explicit requests.





"The family is convinced that Abdelhak himself had no knowledge of this condition," the statement continued.





"If the family had been aware of the heart condition at an earlier stage, they would have immediately insisted on thorough follow-up examinations, a second opinion and regular follow-up tests, in order to assess the nature and risks of such a condition in combination with his intensive sporting activities."

Nouri's journey since collapsing on July 8 has touched the hearts of football fans across the world. A player who was tipped to be one of Ajax's next great exports, the 20-year-old's tragic story will always be remembered in European football.