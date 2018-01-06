Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool's Attitude in Hard-Fought FA Cup 3rd Round Win Against Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the attitude his side showed in their 2-1 victory against Everton in the FA Cup 3rd round.

The Reds took the lead courtesy of a soft penalty awarded by Bobby Madley and converted by James Milner. Everton though found an equaliser in the second half after a swift counter-attack was finished off by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

With the game appearing to be headed for an unwanted replay, debutante Virgil van Dijk's header four minutes from time meant Liverpool secured their passage to the 4th round, much to the delight of Klopp.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to BBC Sport, he said: "It was not the best piece of football for 95 minutes, but a proper fight. I'm delighted with the attitude we showed again - it was a difficult game. It was not the night for brilliant football."





The win comes after Klopp's side were frustrated by Everton almost a month ago in the Premier League, although the German paid his respect to a more attacking showing from Allardyce's side on this occasion, while lambasting the defending from his team for Sigurdsson's equaliser.





He continued, stating: "You would love to see that but Everton defended well. They played football, a big difference to the last game between us.

16 - Liverpool are unbeaten in 16 matches against Everton in all competitions - their longest unbeaten run against them in their entire history. Bragging. pic.twitter.com/buY75XuhhQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2018

"The equaliser was the worst protection I ever saw in my life. It made no sense at all. We were all in the wrong direction. But when you make mistakes in football you have to react and we did again.

The victory at Anfield also marked the debut of Dutch centre-back Van Dijk following his £75m transfer from Southampton at the beginning of the window, with Klopp pleased with the 26-year-old's performance.

He said: "It was nice that Virgil van Dijk could score in his first game, a brilliant header. I am really happy. In front of the Kop makes it even better."

Liverpool now turn their attention back to the Premier League, with a tough game at home to league-leaders Manchester City a week on Sunday.