Arsenal are on the verge of completing a £25m deal for West Brom defender Jonny Evans, Metro have reported.

The Baggies are reportedly now willing to sell their captain as they look to raise funds for arrivals in the January transfer window.

Arsenal saw an offer for Evans rejected last summer, and were joined by Manchester City and Leicester in the race for his signature.

But it appears that the Gunners are now favorites to complete the purchase of the Northern Ireland international, who has made 20 appearances for West Brom so far this season.

Evans moved to the Hawthorns after a nine-year spell with Manchester United, where he was unable to establish himself as a regular.

But he has since impressed with West Brom and looks set to be rewarded for his consistency with a move to a top club.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Manager Alan Pardew last week admitted that, despite the club's reluctance to lose such an important player, the sale of Evans could be necessary.

“I am conscious that if there are no funds available I might have to move something around,’ he said.

“I have always thought that you would be slightly naive in your job if you didn’t try to cover all the bases.

“So there is a scenario that Jonny Evans might move. For sure I have looked at that. There is a scenario that Jonny doesn’t move. There is a scenario someone else moves."