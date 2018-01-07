WATCH: USMNT's Eric Lichaj Scores Screamer for Nottingham Forest Against Arsenal

The 29-year-old defender scored an audacious volley for Nottingham Forest against the Gunners in the third round of the FA Cup. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
January 07, 2018

Eric Lichaj scored an audacious volley for Nottingham Forest against the Gunners in the third round of the FA Cup, his second of the match, which helped his team take the lead just before halftime. Shortly after the goal, Forest fans chanted U-S-A as they celebrated the American's fantastic finish. 

After a poor clearance by the visitors, Lichaj controlled the ball with his chest just outside the box and followed it with a beautiful right-footed volley, which left Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina stranded. City Ground erupted as the Championship side took a 2-1 lead moments before the break.  

Lichaj's first goal came in the 20th minute when he headed in from close range thanks to an in swinging free-kick.

Three minutes later, Arsenal equalized thanks to Per Mertesacker but Forest gained control once again due to the American's volley. 

The former Aston Villa player scored his first international goal last summer during the Gold Cup quarterfinal against El Salvador. He has been a regular for Nottingham Forest since 2013.

The midlands side who currently lie in 14th place in the Championship defeated Arsenal 4-2. It was the Gunners' first loss in the third round under Arsene Wenger.  

