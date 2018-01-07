Leon Goretzka Yet to Decide on Future, Keeping Liverpool and Arsenal in the Hunt

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

In a saga akin to that of the recently completed Coutinho to Barcelona rollercoaster, the future of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is set to run and run this January.

Despite the reports of a deal being reached with Bayern Munich in late December, the startet's future remains an enigma, according to German publication Kicker.

Nevertheless, it is thought that the 22-year-old's future will be cleared up during this January transfer window, with his erstwhile stalling set to end in the coming weeks.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

As has been well documented, the midfielder's contract with Schalke runs out at the end of the season, which has lead to the veritable dogfight that has ensued between the warring parties.

Seemingly all four parties of Liverpool, Arsenal, Schalke and Bayern Munich have supposedly had deals sewn up at one point or another, apparently to no avail. 

It has been Bayern who have been the most heavily linked in recent times, with Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic publically confirming the club's interest in signing Goretzka,  although this latest development is sure to keep the Premier League duo in the race, for now.

However, Schalke have so far stood their ground, and their chairman Clemens Tonnies has admitted the club is doing everything it can to retain the versatile midfielder.

Speaking to Welt am Sonntag, the Chairman declared: "We've done everything to ensure he stays. In January, he wants to say what he's doing.

"Schalke have accepted the financial conditions of Leon and his management. He was also important for the sporting development of the team last summer and, after the first half of the season, we're in second place and in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

"Leon can and must decide now."

In a plea to keep Goretzka on the books, he even conceded a move away from the club in the future would not be prevented, proclaiming: "I firmly believe Leon Goretzka could have incredible development at Schalke. We're not blocking his way to an even bigger club in a few years.

"I think he would be fine if he stayed."

