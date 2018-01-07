PHOTO: Miss Bum Bum Welcomes Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona With Racy Body Paint Shot

Well just about every Barcelona fan is bursting with excitement given the club's signing of former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho on the weekend.

And the number of 'Welcome to Barcelona' messages on social media outlets must be overwhelming.

One particular fan, though, has made a special effort and possibly given the Brazilian the best welcome by sending him one of the most risque greetings a man can ever expect to receive.

Suzy Cortez, known as Miss Bum Bum by many, has posed wearing nothing but body paint - Barca-themed body paint at that - showing off her bodacious bod with a welcome message for the Brazilian ace.

Coutinho moved to Barcelona for the whopping sum of £142m on Saturday, finally putting pen to paper after the club's long and arduous pursuit.

He will hope to get down to business as soon as possible, having made the move of his dreams. But in the meantime, Madam Cortez has left him with something to really enjoy.