Leeds United Forward Samuel Saiz Handed 6-Game Ban Following Red Card in FA Cup Clash

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Leeds United star Samuel Sáiz has been slapped with a six-game ban after the Spaniard was sent off by Mike Dean for spitting at a Newport County player during their FA Cup third round tie.


Newport, a League Two side, managed to cause an upset on Sunday thanks to a last-gasp winner from young striker Shawn McCoulsky, helping the Exiles secure a 2-1 win over their Championship opposition.

However, the main talking point after the game was the immediate aftermath of Sáiz's red card, with the Spaniard lashing out at veteran striker Paul Hayes before being dragged away from the action by Newport's right-back, David Pipe.

Sáiz was given his marching orders for spitting at Robbie Willmott following McCoulsky's late winner, with the Newport winger seen remonstrating with officials just moments before a red card was shown.


The Spanish forward will now be out of the Leeds United squad for trips to Ipswich, Hull and Sheffield United as well as home games against Millwall, Cardiff and Bristol City.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for Leeds this season following a £3m move from SD Huesca during the summer. Sáiz, a former Real Madrid Castilla and Atlético Madrid B striker, has scored nine goals and claimed five assists across all competitions.

