Liverpool Target Acclaimed Roma Midfielder Kevin Strootman as Coutinho Replacement

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Liverpool are targeting Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman as a potential midfield reinforcement following the departure of Philippe Coutinho, according to reports in the Italian press.

Coutinho became the second most expensive player in the World when his move to Barcelona was confirmed on Saturday, leaving Liverpool with a gaping hole in midfield and significant money to spend on a replacement.

One potential recruit to fill Coutinho's boots is Kevin Strootman, with The Metro claiming that Italian television service Premium Sport are reporting that Liverpool have held preliminary talks over a potential transfer for the Dutchman.

Strootman, who only signed a new five year contract with Roma in May, has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once in a 3-1 league victory over SPAL.

The Dutchman, who has previously been linked with Manchester United, has had to work to re-establish himself as a regular starter in Rome since the start of the 2016/17 season, having spent the majority of the previous two seasons blighted by injury.

It is thought that Liverpool could step up their pursuit of Strootman even further, if Emre Can's rumoured move to Roma's Italian rivals Juventus is completed in the January transfer window.

Since making his international debut in 2011, Strootman has won 39 caps for the Netherlands, scoring three times for his country.

