Manchester United Goalkeeper Reveals FA Cup & Champions League Ambitions for 2018

David de Gea has said that he wants to see Manchester United challenge for the FA Cup and the Champions League in 2018, with a successful World Cup campaign also among his dreams for the new year.

The Spaniard, who said it was "good to have some rest" in United's FA Cup win over Derby County following a busy Christmas period, is clearly staying focused at Old Trafford despite a constant flurry of transfer rumours surrounding his future.

"My aims for 2018? Health is the most important thing for everyone and we want to win a trophy," de Gea told MUTV.

"We will try to play really well and fight for everything including the Champions League and the FA Cup. And the World Cup, of course!"

The 27-year-old, who joined the Red Devils from Atlético Madrid for €25m in 2011, was left out of José Mourinho's squad in a 2-0 win over Derby County on Friday, with late goals from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku preventing Untied from facing a replay at Pride Park.

"It is good to have some rest to recover after so many games. It's good for the team and for the players to have some rest to relax, recover and train," de Gea added.

"Of course, as a player, I want to play every game in every competition. Of course, the FA Cup is a special trophy and I want to play every game but I know there are other players who want to play as well and have a chance to play.

"It's good to have a bigger squad with a lot of players so, when we have a lot of games, we can change the players and it's good to use the squad."