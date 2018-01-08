Palmeiras Star Yerry Mina Will Travel to Barcelona This Week to Complete Transfer to La Liga Giants

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Palmeiras star Yerry Mina will reportedly travel to Barcelona at the start of this week to undergo a medical and finalise his contract to complete a move to the Catalan giants.

According to Alargue Caracol, the Colombian is set to arrive in Barcelona, either on Monday or Tuesday, to complete the deal. Mina has been busy on social media in the past few hours, following such players as Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Luis Suarez on Twitter.

The fee for the defender is set to be in the region of £12m, with a large portion going Mina's old club Independiente Santa Fe. Barcelona have been after Mina for a while, and in 2016, the club signed a pre-agreement to sign the player for £9m which they could have triggered during the summer.

Mina is set to come in and take the place of Argentine Javier Mascherano, who in a report, recently admitted that his time at the Nou Camp was coming to an end. 

Despite being days away from signing for the Blaugranas, the Colombian is set to miss his first few games due to lack of fitness. 

Mina has been on holiday since the season in Brazil ended last month. Time will only tell how long it will take the defender to work his way up to the same fitness levels of his teammates and make his debut for the Catalans.

As for Barcelona, fresh off a 3-0 win against Levante on Sunday, they host Celta Vigo on Thursday in their second leg of the Copa Del Rey last 16 round. 

