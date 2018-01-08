Tottenham Preparing to Make Surprise Move for Anderlecht Striker Lukasz Teodorczyk

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Tottenham are lining up a move for the Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk, according to Polish media outlet Sport PL, who claim that the Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in the Poland international to provide competition and back up to Harry Kane. 


Teodorczyk may be seen as a surprise target for Spurs considering he has only scored three goals in 24 games for Anderlecht this season. 

He was in far better form last season though as his 22 goals helped Anderlecht to the Belgian Premier Division title and a quarter final appearance in the Europa League. 


Obviously, Teodorczyk would not displace Harry Kane from the Spurs team, Kane has once again been on fire for Tottenham this season with 26 goals already in all competitions, including back-to-back hat tricks at the end of 2017 against Burnley and Southampton. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham have struggled though at times this season to find goals from their other strikers. Son Heung-min, who scored a stunning goal against West Ham on Thursday, has ten in all competitions, but only five in the Premier League and Fernando Llorente's sole Premier League strike for Spurs came in the recent win at Swansea. 

Spurs have had their midfield to thank for providing the goals not scored by Kane with Dele Alli scoring nine and Christian Eriksen six. 

Spurs sit fifth in the Premier League table following the festive fixtures, three points behind Liverpool who occupy the final Champions League place. Mauricio Pochettino's side advanced to the 4th Round of the FA Cup after a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters