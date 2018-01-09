Barça Icon Reveals the Attributes That Make Neymar a More Likely Heir to Messi Than Kylian Mbappe

Ex-Barcelona star Xavi has revealed that he believes Neymar is a better player than his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé, and has claimed that the former's leadership qualities and understanding of the game make him a superior footballer.

In an interview with Spanish outlet El País, the midfield maestro was quizzed on who could step into Lionel Messi's shoes as arguably the best footballer in the world, and claimed that two key attributes make Neymar a better player than Mbappé. Xavi claimed:

"He (Mbappé) has brutal potential. He's very young. Just 19. And he's a beast. But I'm not sure... I think that talent ends up winning over physicality. Neymar is like Messi: talent and physicality. Right now I think that Mbappe has more physicality than talents. And the way I understand the game the players who make the difference more do so by talent."

In case you were wondering how these two were getting on this season...



🇧🇷 Neymar:

🗒 Games: 21

⚽️ Goals: 19

🎯 Assists 12



🇫🇷 Mbappe:

🗒 Games: 22

⚽️ Goals: 14

🎯 Assists 14



Describing Neymar's leadership qualities, Xavi claimed that the 25-year-old's desire to take the game by the scruff of the neck and drive his team forward contributed to his footballing worth considerably. Xavi said:

"He's (Neymar) an incredible leader. He's amazing on the pitch. He has a strong personality and never gets scared. That's a quality. That's what makes great players great. The fact that in the most difficult moments he will say 'give me the ball'.."

The talented forwards have formed a formidable front-three with Edinson Cavani this season - charging to the top of the table in the first half of the season going nine points clear after 19 matches.

In other news, PSG are believed to be frustrating Manchester United in their pursuit of Brazilian forward Lucas Moura. Reports claimed the Ligue Un leaders are unwilling to let Moura join United on loan, and instead wish to sell the ex-São Paulo ace on a permanent deal. Moura has fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes - given the wealth of attacking talent at the club.