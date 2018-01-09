Tottenham has reportedly made an inquiry to FC Porto over their hotshot striker, Moussa Marega.

The 26-year-old has been in tremendous form this season for the leaders of the Portuguese league, scoring 15 goals and laying on six assists in 24 appearances.

His red-hot form has alerted a number of clubs in the Premier League such as Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester and Brighton, but apparently, Spurs have actually made contact with the club about his availability.

As reported by Foot Mercato, Marega has a £35.3m release clause which is a relatively low sum in today's market. That said though, the Mali international would be a gamble signing since he has never played in any of Europe's big five leagues.

It is easy to see why Mauricio Pochettino is interested though; Marega is versatile enough to operate in any of the forward positions in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which has been Tottenham's go-to system for most of the season.

Marega is an effective dribbler, finisher and shooter from long distance, and has been playing most of his football as a number '10' in behind main striker Vincent Aboubakar.

He is a vital player for Porto, who will not want to lose him with so much at stake - the club lead the way in Liga NOS by just two points ahead of Sporting CP, and they also have a crunch clash with Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Pochettino will have a decision to make on Marega, with Fernando Llorente struggling to make an impact for the Lilywhites as Harry Kane's back-up.