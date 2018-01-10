How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal: League Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Chelsea will host Arsenal in the first leg of a Carabao Cup semifinal tie on Wednesday, January 10. 

Chelsea will host Arsenal in the first leg of a Carabao Cup semifinal tie on Wednesday. 

Arsenal enters this game after crashing out of the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest over the weekend. Arsene Wenger's gamble to play mostly young players, with a few veterans like Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott, in the team's third-round tie backfired spectacularly as Nottingham Forest earned a 4–2 win over the defending FA Cup champions. 

Chelsea and Norwich City drew 0–0 in their FA Cup match, triggering a replay. 

Arsenal qualified for the Carabao Cup semifinal by beating West Ham 1–0, while Chelsea reached the semis after a 2–1 win over Bournemouth. Chelsea and Arsenal met earlier this month at Emirates Stadium in Premier League play, with the two London sides playing to a 2–2 draw. 

The winner will face either Manchester City or Bristol City. Pep Guardiola's side earned a 2–1 win at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

