Liverpool Add Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez to Their List of Philippe Coutinho Replacements

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Philippe Coutinho's high-profile departure to Barcelona has gifted Liverpool a plethora of options to replace the Brazilian's void. With many other players on their radar, Liverpool have now added the possibility of having Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez join Jurgen Klopp's high-octane attacking unit. 

The Argentine playmaker is a star player that shines brightest in Atalanta's team, netting seven goals so far this season and notching up eight assists in 25 competitive appearances for the club. Reports from Tuttosport (via  Mirror), claim that Liverpool are keen on replacing their former South American with another. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

However, Atalanta President Antonio Percassi has dismissed any inkling that Gomez will quit the Italian side. Percassi is reluctant to sell the 29-year-old, as Atalanta are locked into a battle for European places.

Atalanta are currently in 7th place in the Sere A, with aims of at least qualifying to next season's Europa League.

The Serie A club will be confident on holding Gomez down, steering away from his suitors as the player extended his contract until 2022 in the summer. 

Liverpool - who have recently been relinked with the  signing of Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Leicester's Riyad Mahrez - might be dissuaded by Gomez's age, looking towards a younger prospect to replace the void left my Coutinho. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters