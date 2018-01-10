Liverpool Add Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez to Their List of Philippe Coutinho Replacements

Philippe Coutinho's high-profile departure to Barcelona has gifted Liverpool a plethora of options to replace the Brazilian's void. With many other players on their radar, Liverpool have now added the possibility of having Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez join Jurgen Klopp's high-octane attacking unit.

The Argentine playmaker is a star player that shines brightest in Atalanta's team, netting seven goals so far this season and notching up eight assists in 25 competitive appearances for the club. Reports from Tuttosport (via Mirror), claim that Liverpool are keen on replacing their former South American with another.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

However, Atalanta President Antonio Percassi has dismissed any inkling that Gomez will quit the Italian side. Percassi is reluctant to sell the 29-year-old, as Atalanta are locked into a battle for European places.

Atalanta are currently in 7th place in the Sere A, with aims of at least qualifying to next season's Europa League.

The Serie A club will be confident on holding Gomez down, steering away from his suitors as the player extended his contract until 2022 in the summer.

Liverpool - who have recently been relinked with the signing of Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Leicester's Riyad Mahrez - might be dissuaded by Gomez's age, looking towards a younger prospect to replace the void left my Coutinho.