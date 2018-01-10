Man Utd Striker James Wilson Joins Sheffield United on Loan

Manchester United have loaned 22-year-old striker James Wilson to Championship side Sheffield United for the rest of the season.

Wilson, who has recovered well from a horrible knee injury suffered whilst on loan with Derby County in 2016, is the top scorer for the Red Devils' Under-23 side this season.

Welcome to the Blades @LeeEvans94 and James Wilson 🔴⚪️⚫️⚔ pic.twitter.com/Iu4QpFN4JB — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 10, 2018

A statement on United's official website reads: "Manchester United striker James Wilson has joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season. Everyone at the club wishes James well at Sheffield United."

Sheffield boss Chris Wilder has since expressed pleasure in pulling off the deal,

“James has a fantastic pedigree having come through the ranks at Manchester United and importantly has some good Championship experience," he told his club's website.

“He says he is raring to go and is the fittest he has ever been, so couple that with his undoubted ability and desire to impress, than I’m sure he will improve the group.”

📝 CONFIRMED: Chris Wilder has bolstered his squad further, with the permanent addition of midfielder Lee Evans and the loan capture of Premier League striker James Wilson #ForgedInSteel #twitterblades #sufc pic.twitter.com/IpoB8968rv — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) January 10, 2018

Sheffield have also signed midfielder Lee Evans from league-leading Wolverhampton Wanderers, announcing the deal via their official Twitter account.

"Chris Wilder has bolstered his squad further, with the permanent addition of midfielder Lee Evans and the loan capture of Premier League striker James Wilson," they posted.

United meanwhile, are looking to secure some signings of their own. Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas Moura is the latest player to be linked with the Old Trafford side, with various sources reporting that a deal has possibly been agreed.