Zlatan Ibrahimovic Could Leave Man Utd Before End of the Season With Right Offer From MLS

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not spend a third season with the club in 2018/19 and has even been tipped to leave Old Trafford before the end of the current campaign if a suitable offer from the United States or China comes his way.





That is according to journalist Duncan Castles, writing for Yahoo! Sport.

Ibrahimovic famously re-signed for United in August after a serious knee injury prematurely ended his 2016/17 season and ended with his formal release by the club at the end of his original contract in June.

The veteran Swede, who celebrated his 36th birthday two months later in October, and made his eagerly awaited return to the pitch as a substitute against Newcastle in mid-November.

Zlatan's struggle for fitness has ensured his impact has been limited, though, and he's been forced to miss the last three games with a knee problem.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Castles notes that United are 'considering options to replace' the player. It is suggested that while the 20-time champions are keen to keep Ibrahimovic for the rest of the season, his contract won't be extended again and it would not be implausible for him to leave sooner.

China is mooted as a potential destination, but Major League Soccer seems more likely.

The new MLS season is due to start in March 2018 and a departure from United in the coming weeks would se Ibrahimovic arrive in North America in time for pre-season with a new club.

LA Galaxy were known to be very interested last summer when his United future was up in the air because of his injury, while LA FC are the newest club to join the league and have also been credited with interest of their own in the past.

Ibrahimovic himself has spoken of his interest in playing in America in the past, and so even if he does remain in England until June, a move midway through the MLS season is still likely.

Earlier this week, Castles suggested Torino front-man Andrea Belotti is being lined up as a replacement for when Ibrahimovic eventually does leave.