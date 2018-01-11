New Man Sandro Wagner Set to Start for Bayern Munich in Place of Injured Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich fans could be seeing the Bundesliga return of German striker Sandro Wagner in the coming days, as Robert Lewandowski remains an injury doubt for the club's Rückrunde opener.

Lewandowski is the Bundesliga's top goalscorer this season, leading the way with 15 goals. But the Poland international has been struggling with a knee tendon problem, and may fail to recover in time for Bayern's first match of the second half of the Bundesliga season on Friday.

According to the Bundesliga official website, Lewandowski's injury could pave the way for Sandro Wagner to make his first start for Bayern in over a decade. Wagner re-signed for the German champions in December on a two-and-a-half year deal from Hoffenheim.

Wagner will have some big shoes to fill to make up for the absence of Lewandowski, who was recently voted as Hinrude Star by his fellow Bundesliga players. For Wagner, it will also be an emotional return to his former club when he lines up against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The German striker first joined Bayern as an eight-year-old and eventually made his professional debut for the club in 2007.





"I'm happy to be home again," Wagner told sports magazine Kicker (via Bundesliga.com). "But of course the main thing is how things go, and I'm trying to settle in well, get some playing time, and produce my best."

Wager now has a big opportunity to prove himself at the Bundesliga giants, ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.





He added: "I also have the aim of being in Russia. For that, the Rückrunde is very, very important for me. I can only give my all. I cannot do more. No-one will ever be able to accuse me of not giving my all."