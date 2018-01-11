Philippe Coutinho Pens Response to Mohamed Salah's Farewell Message on Instagram

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Philippe Coutinho's move from Liverpool to Barcelona has elicited messages of both farewell and congratulations from players across both clubs, and one of the Reds' newest additions Mohamed Salah did not let their short time together stop him from penning a tribute to the Brazilian. 

The duo had Liverpool fans on the edge of their seat throughout the season as the pair combined with ease but their brief time together came to an abrupt end when the 25-year-old sealed his £142m move to the Spanish giants

However, Salah's scintillating form should go some way in softening the blow of Coutinho's exit...

With Coutinho trading Anfield for Camp Nou, Salah - like many of his teammates past and present - penned a message to the 25-year-old on Instagram which acknowledged their very brief time together.

His post read: “Really enjoyed playing with you even if it was for such a short time. I wish you all the best in your new adventure.✌"

Coutinho's response said: “Thanks amigo you are great.. pleasure [to] have played with you. All the best "

Image by Joanna Durkan

The mutual respect on show from the pair shows how they both hold each other in high regard, with Coutinho stating his appreciation for the Eygpt international during the process of his move to Barcelona. 

He told the Daily Mail: "They [Liverpool] are in a healthy position, with very, very good footballers. The signing of Virgil van Dijk is a statement, Mo Salah is a wonderful footballer. I look forward to watching them win trophies and to celebrating their success." 

The blow of losing Coutinho - who has scored 35 goals for Liverpool in his last two-and-a-half seasons at the club - is to be compensated by Salah's impressive form to date as the winger has scored 23 goals in 27 appearances. 

