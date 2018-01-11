PHOTO: Images Emerge Showing Renovation Progress on Tottenham's White Hart Lane

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour has provided a brief update on the progress of Tottenham's renovation to White Hart Lane, ahead of their projected return before the 2018-19 season.

In January 2017, Spurs released a virtual reality video showing how the stadium will look on a match day; featuring all planned state-of-the-art facilities before it's unveiling.

Paul Gilmour shared this photo with the caption: "Stadium coming along! Single tier stand looking well #thfc"

Spurs believe their new ground could eventually cost them £750m, which would make it the most expensive stadium in the country, alongside Wembley.


It was previously estimated that the stadium would cost £400m during planning applications, but that figure has risen drastically since construction began.


They decided to undergo the mammoth project in order to massively increase the club's maximum capacity; with a 60,000 season-ticket waiting list - therefore generating far more revenue and growing the club financially.

They also hope to regenerate the surrounding area and enhance the local economy.

The new ground will become the third largest capacity stadium in the country, ahead of Arsenal's Emirates, but behind Manchester United's Old Trafford and Wembley.

