VIDEO: Leroy Sane Gets Snuck on While Doing His Famous Hair in Man City's Bath

Ever wonder how Leroy Sane gets his hair to look the way it does?
Well you'll probably still be wondering how exactly after seeing the video below. Sorry.
The German attacker, who joined Manchester City from Schalke 04 in 2016, always sports a frizzy afro, much like Chelsea's Willian. And it does look kinda good, admittedly.
As to how he sets up, we're still not sure. But we have gotten a bit of insight, courtesy of someone - presumably a teammate - who exercised a bit of stealth and secretly recorded the attacker in the bathroom, up to a point.
Check it out below:
BREAKING: We've found out how @LeroySane19 does his hair! #mancity pic.twitter.com/sd2rA5kVhw— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 10, 2018
So, we're not really sure what the player does to his hair, as all we've seen here is a lathered up mop. But it could be regular shampoo.
Alternatively, Joe Hart probably still sends City players boxes of Head & Shoulders, despite being loaned out twice in the space of two seasons.