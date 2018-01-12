Chelsea Hit Potential Hurdle as Local Family Continue to Object to Stamford Bridge Redevelopment

Chelsea's plans for a £1bn redevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium has hit a potential hurdle as a local family continue to oppose the project, with a Hammersmith & Fulham council meeting set for next week to decide the outcome.





The family, who have lived in the house in question right by Stamford Bridge for 50 years, have complained that the new stadium would put at least part of their home in permanent shadow by cutting off supplies to natural light.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

BBC Sport notes how the family took out an injunction in May in opposition. Chelsea have already received planning permission for the project and other reports explain how there had been over 97% approval, while many locals have been compensated.

Chelsea must now wait for the outcome of Monday's councillors meeting but believe the local government has the power to kill the injunction by the use of planning law.

However, the BBC report comments that the reigning Premier League champion have made it clear to the local council that they will not go ahead with any of the redevelopment work while the injunction still exists and has the potential, however small, to shut the project down.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Chelsea have played home games at Stamford Bridge throughout their entire 112 year history since the club was formed in 1905. A sports venue has actually existed on the site since 1877 and was used by a local athletics club until Chelsea founder Guy Mears acquired it in 1904.

It was reported in November that it could be as late as 2020 by the time Chelsea temporarily vacate the current Stamford Bridge, reaching 2024 before the brand new state-of-the-art arena is ready to move back into.