Francis Coquelin 'Almost Regrets' Not Leaving Arsenal Sooner After Valencia Move

Midfielder Francis Coquelin has hinted that me may have made an error in not leaving Arsenal in the summer instead of fighting for a spot in the team.

Coquelin completed a move to La Liga side Valencia on Thursday in a fee rumoured to be in the £12m range, marking the end of over nine years as a player with the Gunners.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal in 2008 and rose through the ranks to become a familiar figure in Arsene Wenger's plans, helping win the FA Cup in 2015 and 2017.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Coquelin has spent some of his career on loan, with Lorient, Freiburg and Charlton, albeit the latter was eventually cut short.

Since returning early from the Championship outfit, the 26-year-old played in over twenty Premier League matches in each of his last three season at the club.

However, Coquelin has found game time severely limited this season with only 157 league minutes to his name, despite featuring in most Europa League games.

Tom Dulat/GettyImages

As such, the now Valencia man admitted his decision to fight for a place may have been a rash one, when speaking during his unveiling press conference (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

"It's true that there was interest in the summer, but in my head, I wanted to continue at Arsenal and do well there. It wasn't to be and now this opportunity has come up," he said. "I almost regret not having come before. I think it's an excellent opportunity for me and I'm very grateful.





"It's a big challenge, and a new start in my life for me, which I'm very excited about."

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Los Che currently reside third in the league, two points off of Atletico Madrid, and are through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after bypassing Las Palmas.