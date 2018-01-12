Huddersfield vs West Ham Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

David Moyes will take his West Ham team to the John Smith's Stadium with his mind set on leapfrogging his opponents in the Premier League table, with Huddersfield currently placed just two points above the Hammers in 11th place. As it stands, West Ham currently sit two points above the relegation zone in 15th.

The east London side will need to perform markedly better than their FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury last Sunday, though. An Irons squad which primarily consisted of senior players was lucky to walk away with a 0-0 draw, with most spectators and pundits in agreement that the League One outfit were much the better team on the day.

David Wagner's men fared a lot better during their FA Cup fixture, picking up a 2-1 win away to Championship side Bolton. Although their recent Premier League form seems to have plateaued, with the Terriers not picking up a win in the league in four games.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash...

Classic Encounter

Fans of both teams will only need to cast their minds back to September 2017 for the last showdown between the teams. An under-pressure Slaven Bilic managed to get his West Ham team pumped up enough to pull off a 2-0 victory - and notch their first win of the season - at the London Stadium thanks to two second-half goals from Pedro Obiang and André Ayew.





Prior to the 2017 meeting, the teams had not actually faced one another for a decade. Back in 1997 a Hammers squad that boasted the likes of Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand came up against Huddersfield during a League Cup second round at Upton Park. A 22-year-old John Hartson helped West Ham walk away with a 3-0 win, bagging himself a hat-trick in the process.

Key Battle

Steve Mounié vs Marko Arnautovic

Huddersfield will be looking to record signing Steve Mounié to be donning his scoring boots on the day, with the Yorkshire side suffering a barren spell in the Premier League as far as goals are concerned - they have failed to find the back of the net in their last two league fixtures.

If reports are correct, West Ham will be boosted by the return of in-form Marko Arnautovic, who had been ruled out of the Hammers' last two games due to a hamstring problem.

After a slow start to the campaign, the Austrian danger man has impressed after scoring some vital goals and showing vigour, especially against former team Stoke in mid-December when he got himself a brace.

Team News





David Wagner could be calling upon new loan singing Terence Kongolo, with the Monaco defender impressing the gaffer during his debut performance in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Bolton.

As far as injuries are concerned, the Terriers are expected to be without Philip Billing, Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga, and could be without Collin Quaner due to a hamstring injury.

Although West Ham's FA Cup replay is scheduled for January 16th - three days after this match - it is expected that Moyes will field his strongest squad.

A groin injury picked up at Shrewsbury means that Winston Reid is a serious doubt, and James Collins, Edimilson Fernandes, Jose Fonte and Michael Antonio have all been ruled out.

Thankfully for Hammers fans, midfielder Lanzini will be expected to make a return to the starting lineup after serving a two-match ban for simulation. Striker Diafra Sakho is set to miss out due to a knee issue, which he'll be hoping won't scupper his chances of passing a Crystal Palace medical ahead of a possible £10m move, if reports are to be believed.

Potential Huddersfield Lineup: Lossl; Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo; Williams, Mooy, Van La Parra, Ince; Depoitre, Mounie

Potential West Ham Lineup: Adrian; Creswell, Ogbonna, Rice, Zabaleta; Masuaku, Obiang, Noble, Lanzini; Arnautovic, Carroll

Prediction

Tough call, this one. With David Moyes' side in arguably the ever-so-slightly better league form, the visitors could prove a real test for the Yorkshire side.

That being said, West Ham haven't performed their best when on the road this season and Huddersfield may be bolstered with the introduction of a couple of new signings, including attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard, if the deal with Norwich City gets over the line in time.

Due to West Ham's unconvincing display against Shrewsbury, the Hammers' visit could provide the Terriers with the perfect opportunity to collect a much-needed win after a testing festive period.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham