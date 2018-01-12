Sky Sports Commentator Martin Tyler Reveals Team He Really Supports & His All-Time Favourite Game

The voice of Sky Sports, Martin Tyler has revealed in a recent interview with The Mirror which team he actually supports, and it's not Manchester United.

In a career that began in 1974, Tyler has encapsulated some of the most dramatic moments in football history, with Sergio Aguero's late winner against QPR in 2012 to win the Premier League for Manchester City just one example of how Tyler's commentary made a great moment even greater.

It was however a game between Manchester United and Liverpool in 2015 that people began to speculate which side Tyler supports. His over-enthusiastic reaction to Anthony Martial's debut goal in a 3-1 for the Red Devils after his big money transfer was enough to convince some that he is part of the red half of Manchester, although Tyler has denied those rumours.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He said: "They all think I support somebody. I support Woking and I am quite happy to say that.





“This thing where you have to have a Premier League team is garbage. It’s the accident of birth. It’s the one thing that irks me when people say you must have a Premier League team, I absolutely, categorically don’t.

“It’s a great bonus to not have a Premier League team. I’m probably the only commentator to not have a Premier League club.”

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

Tyler also revealed his favourite he has covered during his long and illustrious career and it's fair to say you'd be hard pressed to argue.

He revealed: "The first of the 4-3's between Liverpool and Newcastle in 1996."





“Robbie Fowler scored twice, Stan Collymore scored twice and you had Ferdinand, Ginola and Asprilla. Liverpool, after getting in front after two minutes only went ahead again in injury time.

"That had everything you want from a football match, great players, a great contest in just a wonderful setting. There have been plenty that have come close, but that’s the one I fall back on.”