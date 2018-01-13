Report: Ryan Giggs Deemed Front-Runner for Wales Job

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has formally completed his interview for the vacant Wales job as the 44-year-old looks to step into a senior manager role for the first time in his career. 

January 13, 2018

The former Wales international joins a host of other candidates who have been interviewed by the Welsh FA which include, Craig Bellamy, Osian Roberts and Mark Bowen, with the Welsh officials understood to be aiming to make the appointment of Chris Coleman's successor as early as Monday.

According to the Daily Mail, Giggs is said to be the front runner for the job as he has gained the support of the squad for his achievements throughout his career, and those in the board room for his high profile and dedication to obtaining his coaching badges. 

Giggs is said to have spent the last few weeks fine tuning his presentation style ahead of the interview which included a detailed overview of the country's youth development program. 

Coleman stepped away from the Wales squad in November after failing to secure the nation's place in the 2018 World Cup, which has prompted chief executive Jonathan Ford to find a replacement in time for the Nations League draw on January 24. 

The 44-year-old has made it clear that he harbours a deep desire to take up a senior managerial position as he was previously interviewed for the Swansea job after having served under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford for a number of years.

Giggs said last month: "Of course I'm interested. I’ve played for Wales and I've said that I want to go back into coaching. Obviously that is one of the top jobs."

Bellamy, manager of Cardiff City Under-18s, had his interview for the job on Thursday after having previously spoke passionately about his desire to manage his country. 

However, doubts remain over whether he would want to work with Coleman's former assistant Roberts, who previously gave his support to Giggs.

