Toon Fans Rip into Shelvey After Woeful Performance & Benitez Handshake Snub During Swans Draw

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Jonjo Shelvey did not have the best of Saturday afternoons playing against Swansea City this weekend.

Newcastle played out to a 1-1 draw with the Welsh side, with Shelvey proving a huge disappointment in midfield. And after being subbed for Mikel Merino in the 82nd minute of the match, he snubbed Rafa Benitiez's handshake on the touchline, with some even suggesting that he slapped the manager's hand.

Fans were left very unimpressed with the player's performance, as well as his attitude, and expressed their sentiments via Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions below.

Benitez, however, has said that he hasn't taken any issue with the player over his reaction.

“When you are not winning a game like this one, so important, any player has to be disappointed if they do not continue playing," he said.

“But we have to make the substitutions and that is it. I didn’t have any problems with what he did.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters