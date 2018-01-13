Toon Fans Rip into Shelvey After Woeful Performance & Benitez Handshake Snub During Swans Draw

Jonjo Shelvey did not have the best of Saturday afternoons playing against Swansea City this weekend.

Newcastle played out to a 1-1 draw with the Welsh side, with Shelvey proving a huge disappointment in midfield. And after being subbed for Mikel Merino in the 82nd minute of the match, he snubbed Rafa Benitiez's handshake on the touchline, with some even suggesting that he slapped the manager's hand.

Jonjo Shelvey was not happy about being substituted & it looked as if he slapped away Benitez's offer of a handshake. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 13, 2018

Fans were left very unimpressed with the player's performance, as well as his attitude, and expressed their sentiments via Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions below.

Shelvey has been poor. Merino would very likely improve this team #nufc — Dean Burns (@deanoburns) January 13, 2018

I’d sell Shelvey too. Doesn’t influence games even against poor teams #NUFC — Matt Milne (@21Milner) January 13, 2018

Shelvey off to west ham. Has clearly fallen out with Rafa. — m i l l e r (@DrCMiller) January 13, 2018

That's Shelvey finished at Newcastle then #nufc — Daz (@D_B1988) January 13, 2018

Shelvey can do one for me. Don't need his attitude during the hard times — Lee Embleton (@embleton01) January 13, 2018

How much are West Ham offering for Shelvey... 😂 🚖 #NUFC — Liam Hodgson (@LiamHod95on) January 13, 2018

Shelvey out, you DO NOT DISRESPECT RAFA. #NUFC — Jack (@JtheHall) January 13, 2018

Benitez, however, has said that he hasn't taken any issue with the player over his reaction.

“When you are not winning a game like this one, so important, any player has to be disappointed if they do not continue playing," he said.

“But we have to make the substitutions and that is it. I didn’t have any problems with what he did.”