Atletico Madrid Yet to Hold Contract Talks With Their Acclaimed Goalkeeper Jan Oblak

January 14, 2018

Slovenian goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, has demonstrated his heroics within the Atletico goal this season, conceding just eight goals throughout the entire campaign. 

Despite this, the Slovenian shot-stopper has not yet been approached by the Madrid side regarding a new deal, according to reports from FourFourTwo

Atletico Madrid fans will hope that the goalkeeper will sign a new deal with Los Rojiblancos, as he has been detrimental to Atletico's success within the league this season - sitting just six points behind league leaders Barcelona. 

Furthermore, Oblak is regarded as one of the worlds most talented goalkeepers, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and and Liverpool keeping a close eye on the player.

When discussing his contract, Oblak had this to say: "I have a contract until 2021, but we have not talked about that yet.

"First you have to concentrate on the field. What happens, it will happen, but it does not depend on me," the Slovenian goalkeeper went onto say.

With both Paris-Saint Germain and Liverpool consisting of goalkeepers who have failed to cement a first team spot in the side, these two European giants may look to Oblak as the answer to their problems. 

Nonetheless, Atletico Madrid's next fixture will take place against Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey quarter-final, where Los Rojiblancos will look to progress in the competition to add some silverware to the cabinet. 

