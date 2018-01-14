Crystal Palace's Position Still 'Precarious' Claims Roy Hodgson Despite 1-0 Burnley Win

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson praised his side after their 1-0 win against Burnley on Saturday, but said that their league position is precarious as they strive to avoid the drop.

Palace dominated the first-half, during which the in-form Bakary Sako scored once again as he continues to be the Eagles' top scorer.

Speaking in his post-match conference, Hodgson said: "I said when I came in the only thing that matters to me is where we are on the final day in May. I only want to be in the place above the relegation zone then.

"It’s nice now that it no longer looks so bleak but there will be lots of games like today where from the first half, you really merit the three points, but you’re going to have suffer during the second half because it’s so precarious."

Sako, who scored a beauty against Brighton in the FA Cup on Monday, continued his form by scoring his sixth goal of the season and ensuring his record of scoring every time he starts.

BAKAARY! First home win of the year and another 3 points 👊🏿 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/8DS2RazT17 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) January 13, 2018

"I don't know quite how many chances he's had but he's done very well recently," Hodgson said.





"He would have played anyway because of the number of injuries we’ve had but he was certainly in on merit.

“His first half performance was very good and in the second half, him and Benteke worked very hard to close their defenders.”

When asked about Sako's contract, which runs out in June, Hodgson made no mistake about his intentions.

“You to have to be certain that the Bakary Sako that I see and work with and feel he’s doing so well, and not the Bakary that they’ve seen in past years. If he continues playing like he is at the moment he’s going to get a new contract without a shadow of a doubt.”

Hodgson also had to suffer with his injury-ridden squad, and showed it by not making a single substitution during the match.

“Well we had Cabaye on the bench. I wanted to keep him on the bench because he has some muscle fatigue.”

But Hodgson also wanted to highlight the performances of certain squad player's performances.

“Two players who have not had a lot of credit in the season so far is Martin Kelly, who comes in and never lets the team down, and Wayne Hennessey who in the last few games is showing the form that he has over season with this club and Wales.”

Palace's injury woes have hit them predominantly in their defence, with Patrick van Aanholt and Timothy Fosu-Mensah playing in place of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward who remain sidelined.

"Tim is still young and Patrick has just come in. They can go home tonight and feel a lot more confident about their performance and be pleased that the coaching staff recognise what they’ve done."