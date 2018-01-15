Lionel Messi Free-Kick Goal Enhances Barcelona's Unrivalled Dominance Over Real Madrid Even Further

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Barcelona's dominance over Real Madrid in La Liga was further enhanced on Sunday evening as the Catalonians took advantage of yet another Los Blancos slip up with a stunning 4-2 win at Real Sociedad

The three points, which came courtesy of Paulinho's first-half tap-in, two world-class, first-time finishes from Luis Suarez and a sensational Lionel Messi free-kick after falling two behind, were made all the more sweeter following Zinedine Zidane's side's 1-0 shock home defeat to Villarreal on Saturday

The points difference between the usually title-battling clubs now stands at 19, but those who line the Camp Nou now have yet another reason to boast over their Clasico opponents. 

Messi's inch-perfect set-piece moved him on to 17 league goals for the season, four ahead of Suarez in second-place, who has managed to find his name on the scoresheet seven times in his last five outings. 

But maybe more personally gratifying is his advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently lies in joint-27th on the list, scoring just four so far this campaign, as well as Gareth Bale, Isco and Marco Asensio - who all join the Portugal international with just a quad of recorded finishes in the Spanish top-flight this year. 

This means that the 30-year-old Catalan hero has in fact netted more himself in La Liga this term than Real's top-four goalscorers combined, quite a feat considering the usual prolificacy of the capital's all whites. 

No matter how you look at it, the opening half of this season, which was reached on Sunday for Barca, has served extremely contrasting fortunes for country's two dominant sides, and it would be hard to find a time where Messi has endured the same struggles Ronaldo currently finds himself with at any point in his career. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters