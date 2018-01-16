Simon Mignolet Hints at Liverpool Exit After Falling Behind Loris Karius in Pecking Order

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has admitted he is unhappy at losing his place to Loris Karius, even hinting that he could look to leave Anfield if he remains second choice.


Karius has started ahead of Mignolet in three of Liverpool's last four games, including the FA Cup Merseyside derby earlier this month, and manager Jurgen Klopp declared after the win over Manchester City that the German stopper 'will stay in goal'.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Sporza, Mignolet explained, "10 days ago, after the game against Burnley, I had a conversation with Klopp. In the Christmas period we had rotated again and I felt that that was not a healthy situation and is for a keeper."

The 29-year-old then said that he was then told he would not play against City, with the situation clarified to him by Klopp both before and after the game.

"Of course I'm not happy with that, but no heavy words have come afterwards," Mignolet said.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Klopp told me that honestly in that conversation, of course I am not satisfied with that, but I always have to respect the manager's decision. After everything that has happened this season, I know where I stand. and the situation has become clearer."

On the subject of what it could mean for his future at the club, Mignolet refused to comment specifically, but it seems clear he is prepared to move on rather than be an understudy for too long, especially in a World Cup year.

"I always try to stay calm and calm, and I have already grown stronger from such situations," he said.

"But of course I also have to think about my own future, the only thing I can do is focus on the training and do my best, I'm 30 years old (in March) and the World Cup is coming in. This situation cannot last too long, that's clear. I cannot say more about it."

