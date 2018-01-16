Tottenham Reportedly Interested in Signing North Korean Wonderkid Han Kwang-Song

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have reported made contact with representatives of North Korean teenager Han Kwang-Song, according to reports in Italy.

The 19-year old is currently on loan at Serie B side Perugia, where the youngster has scored an impressive seven times in 17 league appearances.

As reported by TuttomercatoJuventus have also been credited with an interest in the forward, who is contracted to Serie A outfit Cagliari. It is understood though that Tottenham have now made initial contact with Han's agent, with the Premier League side sounding him out about a potential move to England.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Spurs' reported interest would seem to suggest that manager Mauricio Pochettino is perhaps looking at players for the future, with Han unlikely to force his way into the current Spurs setup, should he make the move to north London.

The Argentine manager has been linked with 18-year old Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot in recent days, with Spurs yet to delve into the transfer market for potential first-team players.

Should reports of Han's move to the Lilywhites prove accurate, the North Korean international could link up with South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min.

The 25-year old is currently lighting up the Premier League with an impressive run of recent goalscoring form, with his goal in the 4-0 win over Everton at the weekend taking Son level with Jermain Defoe's club record of scoring in five consecutive home league games.

