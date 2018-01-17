Liverpool Star Roberto Firmino Speaks About Goal Celebrations & How He's Adapted to Striking Role

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has revealed the reason behind his exuberant and often referee-provoking goal celebrations that have caught the eye of many.

The in-form Brazilian arrived at Anfield from Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim in 2015, shortly before the arrival of Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino has flourished under the former Dortmund boss and has scored 31 league goals since his time on Merseyside, and has 16 in all competitions for the Reds in 2017/18.

Daniel Kopatsch/GettyImages

His ability to find the back of the net, most recently in Liverpool epic 4-3 victory over Man City, has given fans plenty of opportunity to see his celebrations.

The Brazilian has drawn comparisons to Ronaldinho for some of his celebrations, which have included the: a 'Kung Fu' kick, 'El Pistolero' gesture and, of course, taking off his shirt - or at least pretending to.

Speaking in an interview with the Liverpool website, Firmino revealed the origin of his love of celebrations.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Well, when I was a kid, I used to do a goal celebration that was a back-flip," he claimed. "I did it a lot when I was younger. It's something I wanted to do [again], but maybe it's best not to try! I did it up to four years ago, but not anymore!"

Like at Hoffenheim, the 26-year-old was featured across the front line in his first season with the Reds, but has excelled in a central striking role since, utilising his energy for the good of the team.

"I wasn't a striker before, but as I've been adapting into this position I've liked more and more," he revealed.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

"I feel really comfortable and really adapted to it. I'd like to continue playing there for the rest of my career.

"I'm always very happy to score and to give assists, give passes - that's also hugely important. I work hard and I want to help my teammates.

"It's not always the goal itself, though the goal is the fruit of the work we've done, which is why, of course, when I score, it's always good."

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

A key part of the goal-scoring force, the striker also contributes massively to the intense pressing system in place, frequently tracking back to overwhelm the opposition.

"I think that the four years I spent in Germany changed my mentality a great deal. It made me become a lot harder. I prepare very intensively for all games, physically and mentally."

With Firmino a regular starter, as well as the rapid Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool are the second highest scorers in the league, scoring 54 goals after 23 games.