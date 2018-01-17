Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sends Arsenal Fans Into Frenzy After Twitter Activity

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest name to become the centre of attention as we enter the midst of the transfer window, as there has been a lot of speculation on where his future lies.

Arsenal are reportedly confident of bringing the Borussia Dortmund forward to the Emirates, as they begin to seek replacements for Alexis Sanchez - who looks poised for a move away from the north London club.



The Chilean looks almost certain to be on his way to the red half of Manchester after Manchester City dropped their interest in the Arsenal forward, deeming the deal to be too expensive.

However, Aubameyang - the latest name to be linked with a move to the Emirates - has almost teased the Arsenal fans with his latest Twitter activity.

Really funny lad is @Aubameyang7, and loves his clobber!! Second picture may interest one or two...*coughs pic.twitter.com/RwbdxyNcal — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 16, 2018

Ex-Liverpool forward Stan Collymore met the Gabon international on Monday and in one of the photos, a fan wearing an Arsenal scarf can be seen standing next to the prolific goalscorer.

It didn't go unnoticed that Aubameyang - who has 22 goals in 27 games this season - retweeted Collymore's picture, and as expected, Arsenal fans got excited at the prospect of bringing in the Dortmund man.



Aubameyang Please Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal — #WengerOut (@Rahul17102017) January 16, 2018

@_craiggeorge retweeted by Aubameyang himself 😳 — JamesDavidson (@JamesDavidson93) January 16, 2018

Is he joining Arsenal ?? — SwamiGunner (@SwamiGooner) January 16, 2018

This lad will fit in perfectly at @arsenal! #blingiton — Neal Collins (@nealcol) January 16, 2018

Aubameyang was recently suspended for disciplinary reasons after the club's 0-0 home draw with Wolfsburg at the Weekend

Dortmund's general manager Michael Zorc commented on the 28-year-old's actions saying (via ESPN):

“What is going on now is not to be tolerated by the club. It is clear, it cannot go on like this. I don’t know what is going through his mind. I don’t recognise him anymore. There is trouble in the team and that is not good.”