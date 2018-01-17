Reddit User Uncovers Evidence That 'Minor Injury' Scuppered Liverpool's Pursuit of Jan Oblak in 2009

Jan Oblak had the chance to join Liverpool ruined after a "minor injury" ruled him out of taking part in a trial with club in 2009, according to an article uncovered by a Reddit user.

It is claimed that the Atlético Madrid goalkeeper - who has recently been touted as a potential summer target for Jurgen Klopp's side - was given a tour of the Reds' prestigious academy and even attended a match against Arsenal at Anfield.

However, the Slovenian international, who was rising through the ranks at Olimpija Ljubljana during this time, suffered an injury that ended Liverpool's interest, allowing Benfica to sign Oblak a few months later.

At this point, I think Liverpool should pay whatever it takes to bring in a top keeper. If we have to match Jan Oblak's release-clause, so be it. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 15, 2018

The Slovenian article from outlet DNEVNIK, rediscovered by Reddit user Azham314, claims the young Oblak was invited for a trial, shown around the club's academy and was even invited to Anfield for Liverpool's first team clash with Arsenal. However, due to an unspecified minor injury the Atleti stopper never had his trial and joined Benfica several months after.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign a new goalkeeper in recent weeks, with AS Roma star Alisson believed to be at the top of the club's wishlist.

However, fans would rather see their side make a move for Atlético's shot stopper, with Oblak believed to have a €100m (£89m) release clause in his current deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Oblak made the move to Benfica in 2010, leaving Olimpija Ljubljana for just €1.7m. After a number of loan spells in Portugal, Atlético Madrid completed a €16m deal to sign Oblak in 2014 and the Slovenian has gone on to develop into one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.