Borussia Dortmund Prepare to Welcome Back Starlet Christian Pulisic for Bundesliga Clash

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger has revealed midfielder Christian Pulisic is winning his battle with injury and is in line to return to action for the club's Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin on Friday.

The 19-year-old starlet was forced to watch from the sidelines last week as Dortmund were held to a goalless draw with Wolfsburg as he succumbed to a knock sustained to his right shin during the club's warm weather training camp in Spain.

Stöger revealed to Bundesliga.com that Pulisic is now, "more or less pain free, it's looking good for him.





"As things stand, he's an option for the weekend," he added.





The United States international returned to team training on Tuesday, where he is now set to get back on track and improve upon his opening half of the season which saw him play 23 games across all competitions, where he netted four goals and provided one assist.

One of the club's other stars, Marco Reus has not played since May 2017 after sustaining ligament damage in his right knee during the DFB Cup final victory, but despite having participated in team training since the turn of the year Stöger admitted his involvement on matchdays is still a little way off.

He said: "He's getting closer, but he still isn't able to take part in full training."

Dortmund currently sit in fourth position in the Bundesliga, 15 points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich, ahead of their trip to face Hertha Berlin.