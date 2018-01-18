Pablo Maffeo Linked With Return to Man City Next Season After Standout Year With Girona

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Manchester City is set to reap its rewards from their partnership with La Liga outfit Girona as standout youngster Pablo Maffeo has been linked with a return to the Etihad Stadium next season after impressing on his loan spell with the Spanish outfit. 

Maffeo has been deemed as one of the leading revelations in La Liga this season as his feats at right-back for Girona have captured the headlines after a series of steely defensive performances - which has seen 20-year-old miss just two league games this term. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Manchester City and Girona are part of the City Football Group which is under the ownership of Abu Dhabi United Group and Marca, via Sport Witness, explained the intricacies of their relationship.

They said: "When the signature of the agreement between Girona and the City Football Group was signed, a range of possibilities was opened for the Catalan club. Agreements for new pitches, improvements in the stadium and a much more aggressive [and effective] marketing policy. And of course a capital increase to compete in the category."

(You may also be interested in - Manchester City Step Up Interest in Hugely Promising PSG Youngster Claudio Gomes)

The link between the two clubs enables City to send their up and coming players to Girona on loan spells in the hopes of exposing them to senior football which will pay dividends upon their return to England.

However, whilst the likes of Larry Kayode, Douglas Luiz and Marlos Moreno have struggled throughout their loan spells with the La Liga outfit, Maffeo has been the leading light and has showed how fruitful the relationship can be long into the future.  

The 20-year-old has battled shoulder to shoulder with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and has been tipped for a return to England in the summer where he could be swiftly integrated into a role with Pep Guardiola's first team. 

