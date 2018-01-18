'Super Agent' Mino Raiola Confident of Securing Dele Alli as New Client

Football 'super-agent' Mino Raiola is confident of winning the race to become Dele Ali's new representative, according to reports.

The Tottenham and England midfielder is reportedly on the search for a new representative with his contract with British agent Rob Segal coming to an end, and according to The Independent, Raiola is confident that a deal can be struck.

Philippe Coutinho (25yo) for Liverpool in the Premier League:



152 games

41 goals

35 assists



Dele Alli (21yo) for Tottenham in the Premier League:



92 games

33 goals

26 assists



Philippe Coutinho sold for £142m. pic.twitter.com/YwnXLYtjlS — bet365 (@bet365) January 13, 2018

Dele Ali is viewed by agents as having the potential to be one of the most marketable footballers in the world, and the news that he was on the look out for new representation has had some of the biggest agents in Europe clamouring for his signature.

It is reported that Raiola's reputation and track record could persuade the England international to put himself under the stewardship of the Dutchman. Clients he represents include: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti.

7 – Dele Alli has provided seven assists in 22 Premier League games this season, equalling his tally from 2016-17 (7 assists in 37 apps). Cheeky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2018

Ali has five goals and seven assists in the Premier League so far this season, and will be looking to maintain his recent good form in order to cement himself in the starting XI for England's FIFA World Cup campaign in the summer.





The 21-year-old has been previously linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with reports suggesting that his performance against the club in the Champions League back in November convinced Los Blancos to make a move.

50-year-old Raiola has been involved in some of the biggest moves in football over recent times, including Paul Pogba's move to the Premier League from Juventus in 2016, but it is still to be seen if a change of agent will have an impact on the future of Alli.