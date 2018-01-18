Villarreal Bid Farewell to Cedric Bakambu After Officially Announcing His Departure to China

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Villarrael have announced on their official website that Cedric Bakambu has left the club, with the Congolese striker moving to Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan.

The 26-year old has been subject of strong interest from a host of Chinese clubs in recent months, having scored 32 goals in 75 league appearances for El Submarino Amarillo.

It was announced a couple of days ago that Beijing Guoan were ready to pay the 

€40m release clause in his contract, and Villarreal have now confirmed that Bakambu has left the club.

The Estadio de la Ceramica outfit praised Bakambu's dedication and professionalism during his time with the club, wishing the striker well for his future career. They also posted a tribute on their Twitter feed showing highlights of Bakambu's time at the club.

Following their shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid last weekend, Villarrael sit 5th in the La Liga table, trailing Los Blancos by just a point as they attempt to qualify for the UEFA Europa League once more.

