Brighton Complete Club Record Move for PSV Eindhoven Striker Jurgen Locadia

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Brighton have broken their club transfer record to bring in striker Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven in a deal believed to be worth around £14m. 


The club confirmed on Friday night that the 24-year-old has signed a deal which will keep him at the AMEX Stadium until June 2022 after passing his medical earlier in the day. 

The club's previous record signing was Jose Izquierdo, the Colombian left-winger arriving in the summer for £13.5m - although he has been far from an unqualified success thus far, not registering his first Premier League assist until New Year's Day. 

Manager Chris Hughton said" “We are delighted to have signed Jurgen, and pleased to welcome him to the club. He is a player we have been aware of for sometime, and it’s been no secret we have wanted to add a striker of his type.

“He is a strong, powerful and quick centre-forward, with a real eye for goal and will increase our attacking options in the second half of the season. Jurgen already has a prolific goal record with PSV in the Dutch top division, and it is one we hope he can continue here with us in the Premier League.”

The Seagulls face Chelsea at Saturday lunchtime as they look to avoid falling into the drop zone from their precarious position in 16th place. 

