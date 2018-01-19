Manchester United travel to Turf Moor to face an high-flying Burnley this weekend, hoping to retain a glimmer of hope of winning their first Premier League title since 2013.

It hasn't been that long since these two sides last met each other in the Premier League, with the two sides last meeting on Boxing Day ending in a 2-2 draw. However both managers will be eager to improve on that result, with both sides searching to improve their string recent results in league.

Burnley sit without a win in their last five and only two points taken from those games, meanwhile Manchester United have won their last two after a disappointing string of draws during the festive period - including the one with the Clarets.

With an impressive record on the road Jose Mourinho will be looking for his side to claim another three points from Turf Moor on Saturday.

United have won four and drawn one of their last five away ties, scoring at least two goals in every one of those.

This weekend's game will be Sean Dyche's 100th in charge of Burnley, and this may be a good omen for the Clarets. The last three managers that faced Manchester United in their 100th game in charge of a club have all come away with victories - Mick McCarthy (Wolves), Roy Hodgson (Fulham) and Steve McClaren (Middlesbrough).

Classic Encounter

The only time in the last 24 meetings - dating back to 1968 - in all competitions that Burnley have pulled off the win against Man United came in 2009 in front of the Turf Moor faithful. A wonder strike from Robbie Blake was enough for the newly promoted side to take all three points.

While a historic day for the hosts, they have failed to take maximum points from the Manchester club in six Premier League outings since.

The only surviving players from that game in 2009 are United's Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia, elder statesman at the club now whom share the armband duties.

Form

While Jose Mourinho was unsettled by his team's three consecutive draws during the festive period, he will be feeling a little much happier once again after back-to-back league wins against Everton and Stoke City.

United have gone seven games unbeaten since their early December loss to Man City - four wins, three draws - and have only conceded five goals in that time.

Sean Dyche's men only have one win from their last seven - that win coming against Stoke on December 12th - and have seen form elude them after such a strong start to the campaign.

Team News

Stephen Ward will still be out with continuing issues with his knee, but midfielder Scott Arfield looks set to return to the side after a Hamstring strain.

Burnley will miss two forwards with Chris Wood (knee) and Jon Walters (knee), with the latter recently undergoing surgery.

Dyche's side will still be without long term absentees Tom Heaton and Robbie Brady going into Saturday's contest.

The travelling side could see the return of Ashley Young, after the defender completed his three match suspension for violent conduct.

Michael Carrick is still sidelined with some continuing heart issues that have kept him out of the side all season.

Defender Eric Bailly (ankle) and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) will both be set to continue lengthy spells on the sideline, with potential return dates at the end of the month.

Predicted Burnley Starting Lineup: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Cork, Defour, Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Arfield, Barnes.

Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku.

Prediction

When looking at the strength of the two sides there is very little doubt as to the way the game should go, and whom the control of proceedings should be dictated by.

The Clarets will take confidence from that fact and the home support and should rightly see no reason as to why they can't trip up United once again.

However with form not their way at the moment and Mourinho's side just building up a head of steam once again it may look very difficult for Dyche's men to claim any points from this home match.

Prediction: Burnley 0 - 2 Manchester United