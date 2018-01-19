Hertha BSC 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: Second-Half Comeback Spares BVB Blushes in Berlin

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Borussia Dortmund staged an impressive comeback to rescue a point against Hertha BSC, with Shinji Kagawa's header cancelling out Davie Selke's early second-half goal.

However, Die Schwarzgelben remain winless this season without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the squad, piling further misery onto Peter Stöger's side after they were booed off in their match against VfL Wolfsburg last week.

Both sides had a first half to forget. Kagawa saw Dortmund's only real effort fly harmlessly over the bar, with Hertha coming closest through Marvin Plattenhardt and Valentino Lazaro.

Jadon Sancho, who was one of Dortmund's brightest players throughout the game, wasted a golden chance to take a shot at goal late in the first half and Ömer Toprak's blocked effort rounded off the action for the opening 45 minutes.

However, Davie Selke found the breakthrough just 42 seconds after the restart. The former RB Leipzig striker unconvincingly tapped the ball into the back of the net after some outstanding work from Lazaro, with Roman Bürki unable to keep the ball out with his trailing leg.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

A moment of magic from Christian Pulisic opened up a great opportunity for Dortmund to test Thomas Kraft just before the hour mark. 


However, the 29-year-old goalkeeper, who only got the call up in Hertha's starting lineup due to a last minute injury to Rune Jarstein, clawed the powerful shot behind for a corner.


The hosts looked as if they had doubled their lead through Ondrej Duda after the Slovakian playmaker tapped Salomon Kalou's goal-bound effort into the back of the net.

However, Duda was correctly adjudged to have strayed offside and Dortmund's blushes were spared - something which the visitors capitalised on a few moments later.


The introduction of Alexander Isak gave Dortmund a focal point in attack and they finally found their way back into the game after Sancho teed up Kagawa inside the six-yard box, with unmarked Japanese midfielder easily nodding the ball into the back of the net.

Sancho and Isak sent close-range efforts narrowly wide of Kraft's far post, with the Swedish striker then sending a thunderous effort crashing off the crossbar. However, neither Hertha or Dortmund were able to find a winner in the frantic last few minutes of the game and both sides were forced to share the points.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters