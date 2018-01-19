Hertha BSC 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: Second-Half Comeback Spares BVB Blushes in Berlin

Borussia Dortmund staged an impressive comeback to rescue a point against Hertha BSC, with Shinji Kagawa's header cancelling out Davie Selke's early second-half goal.

However, Die Schwarzgelben remain winless this season without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the squad, piling further misery onto Peter Stöger's side after they were booed off in their match against VfL Wolfsburg last week.

Both sides had a first half to forget. Kagawa saw Dortmund's only real effort fly harmlessly over the bar, with Hertha coming closest through Marvin Plattenhardt and Valentino Lazaro.

Sunday's game and the first half of today's game a showed the same problem. We need someone to step up and finish! #BSCBVB #Bundesliga — Charm City BVB (@CharmCityBVB) January 19, 2018

Jadon Sancho, who was one of Dortmund's brightest players throughout the game, wasted a golden chance to take a shot at goal late in the first half and Ömer Toprak's blocked effort rounded off the action for the opening 45 minutes.

However, Davie Selke found the breakthrough just 42 seconds after the restart. The former RB Leipzig striker unconvincingly tapped the ball into the back of the net after some outstanding work from Lazaro, with Roman Bürki unable to keep the ball out with his trailing leg.

A moment of magic from Christian Pulisic opened up a great opportunity for Dortmund to test Thomas Kraft just before the hour mark.





However, the 29-year-old goalkeeper, who only got the call up in Hertha's starting lineup due to a last minute injury to Rune Jarstein, clawed the powerful shot behind for a corner.





The hosts looked as if they had doubled their lead through Ondrej Duda after the Slovakian playmaker tapped Salomon Kalou's goal-bound effort into the back of the net.

Ondrej #Duda forgets we're not on the playground anymore, and taps home @salomonkalou's goalbound effort from an offside position!



Whoops 🙈 (62') #BSCBVB #hahohe 1-0 pic.twitter.com/NQWcCgmROO — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) January 19, 2018

However, Duda was correctly adjudged to have strayed offside and Dortmund's blushes were spared - something which the visitors capitalised on a few moments later.





The introduction of Alexander Isak gave Dortmund a focal point in attack and they finally found their way back into the game after Sancho teed up Kagawa inside the six-yard box, with unmarked Japanese midfielder easily nodding the ball into the back of the net.

Sancho and Isak sent close-range efforts narrowly wide of Kraft's far post, with the Swedish striker then sending a thunderous effort crashing off the crossbar. However, neither Hertha or Dortmund were able to find a winner in the frantic last few minutes of the game and both sides were forced to share the points.